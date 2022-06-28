Two-day exhibition Barkha Bahaar at Gallery Gold will cast a colourful spell on you
The exhibition will be home to ten homegrown fashion and interior decor brands
Raima Ganguly Published : 28th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 28th June 2022 12:00 AM
The rainy season has arrived in the city and this calls for some colourful upgrade to your wardrobe. Celebrate the beauty of monsoons at Gallery Gold from coming Saturday onwards with a two-day fashion expo named Barkha Bahaar. The exhibition will be home to ten homegrown brands like Kalakriti, Charkha and Saajh to name a few. Grab the opportunity to pick some new accents for your home from brands like Kriyaa Creatives, Meraki and Earth & Partners.
What: Barkha Bahaar with Kalakriti
Where: 1st Floor, Gallery Gold
When: July 2-3 (1 pm onwards)
Contact: 033 2463 8497