India’s first jewellery collective Ruani to showcase 10 designer bijoux labels in Kolkata

Flawlessly engineered, the pronged setting gives way to the glittering uncut diamonds lumionously floating on a platinum band. This precious pair of diamond-studded earrings designed by award-winning designer, Varuna D Jani, is just one of many eclectic designs on display at the upcoming pop-up store in Kolkata set up by Ruani.

This jewellery collective has curated a total of 10 different designers collections. Founded by Varuna D Jani, Ruani was born in Mumbai, amidst the raging pandemic. “The jewellery industry, particularly the fine jewellery segment, suffered a major setback during this time. Ruani is a sustainable model where different designers share space,” explains Jani. At the helm with Jani, is co-founder Devyesh Shah, who helps steer Ruani in the right direction. Jani explains, “The concept goes well beyond a shared space, to a place where competition is healthy and ideas are exchanged and shaped.”

The pop-up will feature all the designers that make up Ruani and some of the well-known names include Aditi Amin, Chhaya Jain, Shachee, Tallin, SonalSawansukha apart from Jani herself. In addition, the pop-up will also feature a few international names in the collective including London-based Anabela Chan who is known for her commitment to sustainability and her vivid, multi-hued designs; Paris-based Marie Mas who brilliantly captures fluidity in design and Bangkok-based Mike Joseph revered for his avant-garde creations.

The pop-up store will be held at The Loft, Quest Mall, and will be on from April 1 to 2, 11 am to 7 pm.