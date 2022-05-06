Celebrate Mother's Day at Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Celebrate the day with an exclusive brunch at the Waterside Café

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  06th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  06th May 2022 12:00 AM
Mother's Day at Hyatt

Make your mother feel special with a premium dining experience at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. Celebrate Mother’s Day with an exclusive brunch at the Waterside Café and explore numerous options that include Indian, oriental, Middle Eastern, and European cuisines.

What: Mother's Day at Hyatt Regency

Where: Hyatt Regency

When: May 8; 12:30 pm onwards

Contact: Instagram: @hyattregencykolkata

