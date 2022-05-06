Destination Groove: Bacardi NH7 Weekender is all set to take over Kolkata

Bacardi NH7 Weekender is all set to take over Kolkata after a successful stint in Pune. Take part in the happiest music festival out there and indulge in some food, art, dance and cocktails as well. Gear up for an exclusive performance by Ritviz & Kreon. 6 pm onwards. Instagram: @nh7dotin

What: NH7 Weekender Kolkata

Where: Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts, Kolkata

When: May 8; 6 pm onwards

Contact: Instagram: @nh7dotin

