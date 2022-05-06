Destination Groove: Bacardi NH7 Weekender is all set to take over Kolkata
Gear up for an exclusive performance by Ritviz & Kreon
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th May 2022 12:00 AM
Bacardi NH7 Weekender is all set to take over Kolkata after a successful stint in Pune. Take part in the happiest music festival out there and indulge in some food, art, dance and cocktails as well. Gear up for an exclusive performance by Ritviz & Kreon. 6 pm onwards. Instagram: @nh7dotin
What: NH7 Weekender Kolkata
Where: Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts, Kolkata
When: May 8; 6 pm onwards
Contact: Instagram: @nh7dotin