Musical Notes: Musician Abhijit Bhattacharya is all set to come back to his roots to mesmerise the audience

Musician Abhijit Bhattacharya stole our hearts with evergreen hits in the nineties, and now he is all set to come back to his roots to enthrall the audience with his mesmerising voice. Head out to Nazrul Mancha and sway to his classics. He will be accompanied by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Ananya Chakraborty.

What: Annual Cultural Programme ft. Abhijit Bhattacharya & Ananya Chakraborty

Where: Nazrul Mancha

When: May 10; Noon onwards

Contact: Details on Facebook: @KauushikEvents