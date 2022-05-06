Musical Notes: Musician Abhijit Bhattacharya is all set to come back to his roots to mesmerise the audience
Head out to Nazrul Mancha and sway to his classics
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th May 2022 12:00 AM
Musician Abhijit Bhattacharya stole our hearts with evergreen hits in the nineties, and now he is all set to come back to his roots to enthrall the audience with his mesmerising voice. Head out to Nazrul Mancha and sway to his classics. He will be accompanied by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Ananya Chakraborty.
What: Annual Cultural Programme ft. Abhijit Bhattacharya & Ananya Chakraborty
Where: Nazrul Mancha
When: May 10; Noon onwards
Contact: Details on Facebook: @KauushikEvents