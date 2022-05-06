One Big Family: Kolkata Centre for Creativity is back with the fourth edition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Kolkata Centre for Creativity is back with the fourth edition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- an oratory event that explores relationships to the environment through the minds of leading creators across various fields. This year’s speakers include K. S. Radhakrishnan, Ravi Agarwal, and Aric Chen to name a few. Up till May 8. 10 am onwards. Website: kolkatacentreforcreativity.org

