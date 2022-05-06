One Big Family: Kolkata Centre for Creativity is back with the fourth edition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is an oratory event that explores relationships to the environment through the minds of leading creators
Published : 06th May 2022
Kolkata Centre for Creativity is back with the fourth edition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- an oratory event that explores relationships to the environment through the minds of leading creators across various fields. This year’s speakers include K. S. Radhakrishnan, Ravi Agarwal, and Aric Chen to name a few. Up till May 8. 10 am onwards. Website: kolkatacentreforcreativity.org
