Summer Special: Head out to Haat at Ice Skating Rink for their pocket-friendly summer edit

Bring your best fashion game forward with easy-breezy silhouettes in shades of white and pastels

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  06th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  06th May 2022 12:00 AM
Summer Fashion

The scorching summer sun calls out for bringing your best fashion game forward with easy-breezy silhouettes in shades of white and pastels. Head out to Haat at Ice Skating Rink for their four-day long pocket-friendly summer edit.

What: Haat

Where: Ice Skating Rink

When: May 6; 11 am onwards

Contact: Contact: +91 9836842726. Instagram: @the_haat_india

