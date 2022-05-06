Summer Special: Head out to Haat at Ice Skating Rink for their pocket-friendly summer edit
Bring your best fashion game forward with easy-breezy silhouettes in shades of white and pastels
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th May 2022 12:00 AM
The scorching summer sun calls out for bringing your best fashion game forward with easy-breezy silhouettes in shades of white and pastels. Head out to Haat at Ice Skating Rink for their four-day long pocket-friendly summer edit.
What: Haat
Where: Ice Skating Rink
When: May 6; 11 am onwards
Contact: Contact: +91 9836842726. Instagram: @the_haat_india