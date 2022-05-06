Walk to Remember: Step out on a guided tour by Kolkata Explorers

If you have a thing for the past and are looking for a cultural kick, we have a perfect event suggestion for you! Step out on a guided tour by Kolkata Explorers and walk along the nostalgic bylanes of central Kolkata. Discover a treasure chest of old houses, spirituality, and food.

What: Walking Tour- Central Kolkata by Kolkata Explorers

Where: Ahmerstreet

When: May 7; 7 am onwards

Contact: Contact: +91 9874062962