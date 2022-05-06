Walk to Remember: Step out on a guided tour by Kolkata Explorers
Walk along the nostalgic bylanes of central Kolkata
Raima Ganguly Published 06th May 2022
If you have a thing for the past and are looking for a cultural kick, we have a perfect event suggestion for you! Step out on a guided tour by Kolkata Explorers and walk along the nostalgic bylanes of central Kolkata. Discover a treasure chest of old houses, spirituality, and food.
What: Walking Tour- Central Kolkata by Kolkata Explorers
Where: Ahmerstreet
When: May 7; 7 am onwards
Contact: Contact: +91 9874062962