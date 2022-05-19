Mumbai-based rock band Anthracite to pay tribute to Linkin Park at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

Mumbai-based rap-rock/nu-metal band Anthracite is heading this way promising a head-banging session like no other. Set to take over the stage this Friday at Hard Rock Cafe the band has released one demo album and a few singles in the past. Formed in 2010, Anthracite rose to prominence by performing a special tribute show in Mumbai to launch Linkin Park’s album One More Light in front of a group of hardcore LP fans. Expect them to play high-powered numbers making it a rocking evening at your favourite gastropub this Friday.

What: Anthracite Live at Hard Rock Café

When: May 20, Friday

Where: Park Mansion, 57-A, Park St, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Price: Rs. 2500/- for two people (approx)

Timing: 12 noon - 11 pm