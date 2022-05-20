Get Crafty: Be a part of the summer workshop organised by the Birla Academy of Art & Culture
There will be special slots for storytelling and traditional Phad painting from Rajasthan
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th May 2022 12:00 AM
This summer, don your artist hat with pride as Birla Academy of Art & Culture is all set to conduct a Summer Workshop in Art & Crafts. The activities will include paper cutting, mask making, paper landscape (3D), and clay modeling to get your hands dirty while there will be special slots for storytelling and traditional Phad painting from Rajasthan.
What: Summer Workshop in Art & Crafts
Where: Birla Academy of Art & Culture
When: May 20- 28; 11:30 am onwards
Contact: 033 2466 6802