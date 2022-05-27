Freedom Art: Trace the impact of independence on art at CIMA Gallery
Each of the display pieces reflect the aftermath and long-term impact of partition
Raima Ganguly Published : 27th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 27th May 2022 12:00 AM
Ahead of the 75th year celebrations of independent India, CIMA Gallery is all set to display a range of artworks born out of the impact of freedom and independence. The exhibition will feature artists across decades besides cinematic clippings from Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali and Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay.
What: Colours of Freedom
Where: CIMA Gallery
When: Up till July 30 (11 am onwards)
Contact: Website: cimaartindia.com