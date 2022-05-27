Freedom Art: Trace the impact of independence on art at CIMA Gallery

One of the displays at Colours of Freedom

Ahead of the 75th year celebrations of independent India, CIMA Gallery is all set to display a range of artworks born out of the impact of freedom and independence. The exhibition will feature artists across decades besides cinematic clippings from Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali and Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay.

What: Colours of Freedom

Where: CIMA Gallery

When: Up till July 30 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Website: cimaartindia.com