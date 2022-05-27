International Short Film Festival to kick off this Friday

The short film festival will commemorate Satyajit Ray’s 101st birthday

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  27th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  27th May 2022 12:00 AM
1588404691_RayandMadhabi-1-1921

Satyajit Ray and Madhabi Mukherjee

The legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray would have turned hundred last year, but events to celebrate the legacy he has left behind had to be kept rather low key due to COVID restrictions. Film enthusiasts around the world are taking the opportunity this year to commemorate the creative genius in him, and JIS Group has come up with International Short Film Festival to do the same. Due to be held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium in ICCR, Kolkata, the three-day festival will kick off on May 27th in the presence of the evergreen Ray heroine Madhabi Mukherjee.

 

What: International Short Film Festival

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Kolkata

When: May 27- May 29 (2pm- 8pm)

Contact: Instagram: @jisgroup_official

TAGS
Satyajit Ray Birth Centenary Short Film International Short Film Festival

