Somlata & The Aces to perform live at RangSaga, Princeton Club

The city is all set to witness a cultural extravaganza unfold this Saturday at Rangeen Khidki Foundation's annual fundraising event RangSaga. Gear up further as Somlata and The Aces will be one amongst the stellar line up due to take the stage that day. Watch them belt out hits like Amar Bhitor Bahire and Khola Haowa alongside Amader Kotha Gulo from Bengali movie Cheeni, all for a noble cause that benefits menstrual health and hygiene for the underprivileged.

What: Somlata and The Aces live at RangSaga

Where: Princeton Club, Prince Anwar Shah Road

When: May 28 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: Tickets available at PayTM Insider