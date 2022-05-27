Somlata & The Aces to perform live at RangSaga, Princeton Club

The band will be performing for a noble cause that promotes menstrual health

images_(1)

Somlata and The Aces

The city is all set to witness a cultural extravaganza unfold this Saturday at Rangeen Khidki Foundation's annual fundraising event RangSaga. Gear up further as Somlata and The Aces will be one amongst the stellar line up due to take the stage that day. Watch them belt out hits like Amar Bhitor Bahire and Khola Haowa alongside Amader Kotha Gulo from Bengali movie Cheeni, all for a noble cause that benefits menstrual health and hygiene for the underprivileged.

 

WhatSomlata and The Aces live at RangSaga

WherePrinceton Club, Prince Anwar Shah Road

WhenMay 28 (7:30pm onwards)

ContactTickets available at PayTM Insider

