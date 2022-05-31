Spend a colourful evening with fashion and art at Zoom TeaOgrahy this weekend

Kolkata based photography themed tea-room Zoom TeaOgraphy has come up with yet another unique display of products by homegrown brands. Titled Colour Street, the three-day long fashion and art exhibit will kick off on June 3rd, and truly celebrate the spectrum of fabrics and life. Join in for a special fashion walk on the opening day that is set to feature people of colour. Some of the brands that will exhibit products during the event are Arte_Bong by Soumalya Mondal, Sajjaa and Label Sohini Basu. Add to the joyful evening with a warm cup of tea and some candid conversations with like-minded people.

What: Colour Street

Where: Zoom TeaOgraphy, Triangular Park

When: June 3-5 (3pm onwards)

Contact: +91 83369 80802; Instagram: @zoomteaography