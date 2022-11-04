Run for Cover goes live at Hard Rock Cafe today

Popular musical ensemble Run for Cover will be bringing alive a night of exhilarating experience at Hard Rock Cafe, by paying a tribute to the legendary rock band Green Day. Bring in your pals to groove to some classics while munching on scrumptious delicacies such as Corn Malai Tikki, Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Mezze Platter, Spicy Chicken Drum Stick, Swiss Mushroom Burger, Surf & Turf Burger, Penne Taco Bowl, Asian Noodle Bowl, and many other dishes. Pair the delicacies with their specialty cocktails, such as Hurricane, Bahama Mama, Sparkling Blue Hawaiian, Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Southern Rock and a lot more.

