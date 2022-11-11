Moitree Concert to rock the city with bands from India and Bangladesh 

Moitree Concert makes sure to bring together some of the most revered homegrown rock and metal bands from time to time. This winter they have curated their fourth edition of the year and have a line- up of ensembles from India and Bangladesh namely Prithibi, Mechanix, Atmahatya and so on.

What: Moitree Concert

When: November 12 (2pm onwards)

Where: Dum Dum Road

Contact: +91 99034 97514/ +91 82405 75094