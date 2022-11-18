Home Events Kolkata

EDM duo Vini Vici to take listeners on a Techno wave

A gathering named The Carnival will witness the bests of Techno music come together

Vini Vici

Pioneering Electronic Music heavyweights Vini Vici are coming to Kolkata this weekend to take the city on a magnanimous tidal wave of cutting-edge sounds and thrilling stage presence. A gathering named The Carnival will witness the bests of Techno music come together

 

What: Vini Vici Live

Where: JW Marriott 

When: November 18 (8pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

