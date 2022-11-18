EDM duo Vini Vici to take listeners on a Techno wave
A gathering named The Carnival will witness the bests of Techno music come together
Pioneering Electronic Music heavyweights Vini Vici are coming to Kolkata this weekend to take the city on a magnanimous tidal wave of cutting-edge sounds and thrilling stage presence. A gathering named The Carnival will witness the bests of Techno music come together
What: Vini Vici Live
Where: JW Marriott
When: November 18 (8pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in