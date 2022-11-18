Home Events Kolkata

Smriti Sankalan 2022 to celebrate Indian classical music and dance 

The event is a tribute to the legendary Padmavibhushan Kelucharan Mahapatra and Girija Devi to name a few

Celebrate the vast repertoire of classical Indian dance and music at Smriti Sankalan 2022 due to be held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR. The event is primarily a tribute to the legendary Padmavibhushan Kelucharan Mahapatra and Girija Devi to name a few.

 

What: Smriti Sankalan 2022

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR

When: November 19- 22

Contact: +91 91237 95464

