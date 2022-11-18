Smriti Sankalan 2022 to celebrate Indian classical music and dance 

Celebrate the vast repertoire of classical Indian dance and music at Smriti Sankalan 2022 due to be held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR. The event is primarily a tribute to the legendary Padmavibhushan Kelucharan Mahapatra and Girija Devi to name a few.

What: Smriti Sankalan 2022

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR

When: November 19- 22

Contact: +91 91237 95464