NIFT Kolkata organises a two-day Craft Bazaar

Craftsmen from various handloom clusters are participating in the exhibition-cum-sale.

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  24th November 2022 03:45 PM   |   Published :   |  24th November 2022 03:45 PM
NIFT Kolkata is organising a two-day Craft Bazaar on November 24 and 25 at the NIFT Kolkata Campus. Craftsmen from various handloom and handicraft clusters are participating in the exhibition- cum-sale of their handloom and handicrafts products. 

What: Crafts Bazaar

Where: NIFT Kolkata, Sector III, Salt lake

When: November 24 and 25

