NIFT Kolkata organises a two-day Craft Bazaar
Craftsmen from various handloom clusters are participating in the exhibition-cum-sale.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 24th November 2022 03:45 PM | Published : | 24th November 2022 03:45 PM
NIFT Kolkata is organising a two-day Craft Bazaar on November 24 and 25 at the NIFT Kolkata Campus. Craftsmen from various handloom and handicraft clusters are participating in the exhibition- cum-sale of their handloom and handicrafts products.
What: Crafts Bazaar
Where: NIFT Kolkata, Sector III, Salt lake
When: November 24 and 25