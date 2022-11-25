Chef Osama Jalali to stir up lost recipes at JW Marriott
The menu will include heirloom recipes of Delhi Sultanate era
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Master chef Osama Jalali will be setting foot in Kolkata to make city connoisseurs delve into the lost heirloom recipes of Delhi Sultanate. Witness him unravel hidden culinary treasures from the bygone era with dishes like Jange Botiyan, Mughlai Paneer and Akbari Pulao
What: Chef Osama Jalali's heirloom recipes
Where: JW Marriott
When: November 25 (7:30pm onwards)
Contact: +91 70444 40711