Chef Osama Jalali to stir up lost recipes at JW Marriott 

Master chef Osama Jalali will be setting foot in Kolkata to make city connoisseurs delve into the lost heirloom recipes of Delhi Sultanate. Witness him unravel hidden culinary treasures from the bygone era with dishes like Jange Botiyan, Mughlai Paneer and Akbari Pulao

What: Chef Osama Jalali's heirloom recipes

Where: JW Marriott

When: November 25 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: +91 70444 40711