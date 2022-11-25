Home Events Kolkata

Chef Osama Jalali to stir up lost recipes at JW Marriott 

The menu will include heirloom recipes of Delhi Sultanate era

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-25_09-19-24-068

Reference Image

Master chef Osama Jalali will be setting foot in Kolkata to make city connoisseurs delve into the lost heirloom recipes of Delhi Sultanate. Witness him unravel hidden culinary treasures from the bygone era with dishes like Jange Botiyan, Mughlai Paneer and Akbari Pulao

 

What: Chef Osama Jalali's heirloom recipes

Where: JW Marriott 

When: November 25 (7:30pm onwards)

Contact: +91 70444 40711

TAGS
Chef Osama Jalali JW Marriott

Comments