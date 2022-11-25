Shop till you drop at Four Coins Cafe's weekend exhibition the Pop-in-Fiesta

Four Coins Café near Lords More is a pocket friendly hub, with comfortable décor and a delectable range of meat based dishes. They are all prepped now to host an exclusive Pop-in-Fiesta this weekend that will host homegrown brands like Sonar Tori

What: Pop-in-Fiesta

Where: Four Coins Cafe, Lake Gardens

When: November 26- 27 (Noon onwards)

Contact: +91 99038 66487