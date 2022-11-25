Home Events Kolkata

Shop till you drop at Four Coins Cafe's weekend exhibition the Pop-in-Fiesta

The exhibition will host homegrown brands like Sonar Tori 

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-25_09-21-02-041

Sonar Tori

Four Coins Café near Lords More is a pocket friendly hub, with comfortable décor and a delectable range of meat based dishes. They are all prepped now to host an exclusive Pop-in-Fiesta this weekend that will host homegrown brands like Sonar Tori

 

What: Pop-in-Fiesta

Where: Four Coins Cafe, Lake Gardens

When: November 26- 27 (Noon onwards)

Contact: +91 99038 66487

TAGS
exhibition four coins cafe

Comments