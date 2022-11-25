Shop till you drop at Four Coins Cafe's weekend exhibition the Pop-in-Fiesta
The exhibition will host homegrown brands like Sonar Tori
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Four Coins Café near Lords More is a pocket friendly hub, with comfortable décor and a delectable range of meat based dishes. They are all prepped now to host an exclusive Pop-in-Fiesta this weekend that will host homegrown brands like Sonar Tori
What: Pop-in-Fiesta
Where: Four Coins Cafe, Lake Gardens
When: November 26- 27 (Noon onwards)
Contact: +91 99038 66487