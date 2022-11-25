Yauatcha launches new ice cream menu
As a part of the menu Yauatcha has launched four flavours
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th November 2022
Michelin star diner Yauatcha has launched a brand new ice cream menu that will stir swirls of nostalgia in the connoisseurs, served in a tub. Made in house, flavours like Hazelnut and Praline, Pecan and Coffee, Chocolate Pebble and Honeycomb will leave you craving for more
What: Ice Cream Menu
Where: Yauatcha
When: November 25 onwards
Contact: yauatcha.com