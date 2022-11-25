Home Events Kolkata

Yauatcha launches new ice cream menu 

As a part of the menu Yauatcha has launched four flavours

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Ice cream flavours at Yauatcha

Michelin star diner Yauatcha has launched a brand new ice cream menu that will stir swirls of nostalgia in the connoisseurs, served in a tub. Made in house, flavours like Hazelnut and Praline, Pecan and Coffee, Chocolate Pebble and Honeycomb will leave you craving for more

 

What: Ice Cream Menu

Where: Yauatcha 

When: November 25 onwards 

Contact: yauatcha.com

