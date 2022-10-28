Kolkata multiplex to broadcast Coldplay live concert

INOX is set to broadcast Coldplay’s concert live from Argentina in cinemas on October 29. The broadcast will allow fans to experience the band’s acclaimed Music Of The Spheres show which has been fetching rave reviews across the globe. The concert will be showcased across 12 INOX multiplexes in eight cities-Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Gurugram, Lucknow and Goa. The live streaming of the concert amid the grand cinematic ambience, thunderous sound technology and a community viewing experience with like-minded Coldplay fans would offer an unforgettable experience.

Where: INOX Quest Mall and South City Mall

When: October 29, 5 pm & 8.30 pm

Tickets available on the INOX app and website

Price: Rs 700 onwards