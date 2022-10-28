Fun festival for pets to be organised by Swiggy SteppinOut X Heads Up For Tails

It is said that the best therapists have four legs and a tail, and why should our pawsome friends be left behind while we indulge in the lingering festive vibe? Swiggy SteppinOut in association with the popular pet hub Heads Up For Tails will be organising a day full of fun and games for the furry friends. So what are you waiting for?

What: Swiggy SteppinOut X Heads Up For Tails

Where: Sector III

When: October 30 (Noon onwards)

Contact: insider.in