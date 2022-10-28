The CCU Festival will revive lost glories of the City of Joyeven
The festival will have a total of fourteen events within a span of seventeen hours
Raima Ganguly Published : 28th October 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 28th October 2022 12:00 AM
Make Calcutta Relevant Again will soon be hosting the first edition of The CCU Festival in an attempt to revive the lost traditions, culture and heritage of the city of joy. The event due to be held at Taal Kutir Convention Centre will have a total of fourteen events within a span of 17 hours.
What: The CCU Festival
Where: Taal Kutir Convention Centre
When: October 29 (9 am onwards)
Contact: makecalcuttarelevantagain.com