Head to Parab at Zoom Tea-o-Graphy to add to your Puja shopping cart

It is quite unfair to limit jewellery and adornments to one specific gender in today’s time. Multi- disciplinary artist Sujoy Prosad will be at Parab, an exhibition at Zoom Tea-o-Graphy this weekend that will display a range of neckpieces in wood, etched with tribal motifs by Sharmistha Roychowdhury. The exhibition will also exhibit products from actor Debjani Chattopadhyay's label OiShey alongside unisex wristlets and ceramic bands.

What: Parab

Where: Mahanirban Road

When: Up till September 4

Contact: Instagram- @zoomteaography