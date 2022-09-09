Catch Shraddha Sharma live at Hard Rock Cafe

Make your Saturday night magical with the tunes of one of India’s first YouTube sensations- Shraddha Sharma. She rose to fame with classic Bollywood covers and will be in the city to spin some musical magic. Take the night a notch higher with signature HRC dishes and cocktails.

What: Shraddha Sharma Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: September 10 (9 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 97663 38178