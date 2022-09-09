Check out the sustainable labels at Pilitaxi's Devi edit that starts today!

When Pujo is near, how can Pilitaxi be far behind? Pilitaxi is coming to its home ground, in Kolkata, on September 9 and 10. Save the dates for your Pujo shopping and indulge in a guilt-free experience as you choose from brands promoting slow fashion and sustainable items like saris, dresses and other attires from the houses of weavers.

Pilitaxi exhibits

The makeup lover in you will get to browse through a range of cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare options. Since no festivity can ever be complete without food, there will also be beverages like coffee, kombucha and other munchies to fuel you while you continue your Puja shopping.

When: September 9 and 10 (Friday & Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Sudha hall, Near South Point School,

Ballygunge