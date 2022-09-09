Ozora calls out to all Vodka lovers with The Vodka Revolution

Ozora calls out to all Vodka lovers this month with a specially curated bar menu titled The Vodka Revolution. The menu includes a host of brilliant infusions and cocktails infused with flavours like Strawberry- Basil, Green Chilli- Rose, Hibiscus- Mint, Chandan- Jalapeno and so on.

What: The Vodka Revolution

Where: Ozora

When: Up till September 30

Contact: Instagram: @ozora_kolkata