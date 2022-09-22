Home Events Kolkata

Uma Revisited by Art Villa is a rich display of paintings and sculptures

The exhibition opens this Friday  

Sharmistha Ghosal Published :  22nd September 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  22nd September 2022 12:00 AM
Mahashasurmardin_BY_Subrata_Gangopadhyay

Mahishasurmardini by Subrata Gangopadhyay

Art Villa Gallery is holding a spectacular exhibition of paintings by renowned homegrown city artists including Shyamal M Mukherjee, Sekhar Roy, Debjani Majumder, Subrata Paul, Sukanta Das and others. The exhibition, need Uma Revisitedhas been curated by Ajay Mehra

The display will be on from September 23 till October 22 (Gallery remains closed from September 28 to October 6)

Where: 74, Ballygunge Place, Kolkata:19

TAGS
sculptures

Comments