Beanshot Cafe to host The Spring Edit lifestyle exhibition

April 8 | Lord’s More
Beanshot Café on Lord’s More is decking up to host The Spring Edit-a lifestyle exhibition particularly aimed at celebrating homegrown entrepreneurs and workmanship. The two-day affair will unfold amidst revelry and good food, as you browse through some of the best local brands of the city. Up till April 9. Noon onwards.