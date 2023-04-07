Space Bar & Kitchen to come alive with Undercatt's music
Known for his unique blend of techno, house and electronica, he will set the dancfloor on fire
Raima Ganguly Published : 07th April 2023 01:35 AM | Published : | 07th April 2023 01:35 AM
April 7 | Topsia Road
Brace yourselves up for an electrifying night full of pulsating beats and rhythms as Space Bar & Kitchen is all set to host music sensation Undercatt. Known for his unique blend of techno, house and electronica, Undercatt is known for setting dance floors on fire. 7pm onwards. Details on insider.in