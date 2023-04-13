Usher in the new year with a poetry reading session at Press Club
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 13th April 2023 08:00 PM | Published : | 13th April 2023 08:00 PM
Celebrate noboborsho with a poetry reading sessions as poet Anish Kanjilal launches his second book, Oracles. The five-part series of poems brings hope to the human spirit to see the truth and reality behind the veil of ignorance. The evening will be graced by director Kamaleswar Mukherjee.
What: Book launch and poetry reading session
Where: Press Club Kolkata
When: April 15, 5 pm