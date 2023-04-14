Dig into the scrumptious Poila Baisakh thalis at Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub & Grub with their special Canteen-er Noboborsho Thali is offering authentic Bengali thali in veg and non-veg options along with unlimited beer to celebrate the new year. From Pulao to Moong Dal and Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, the thalis consisting of Chanar Dalna, Aloo Posto, Pabdar Teljhal and Mutton Kosha, are a true celebration of the Bengali cuisine.

Where: Canteen Pub & Grub, Salt Lake

When: April 14-16

Price: Rs 1399 onwards