Enjoy a comic evening with Ravi Gupta at Eddy's Kitchen

This Delhi-based standup comic is known for his observational based desi humour, distinct dialect, and his ability to make one burst into gut wrenching laughter out of nowhere. Forget your worries and enjoy this super fun show, a new stand-up special by Ravi Gupta to be held at Eddy’s Kitchen.

Where: Eddy's Kitchen, Salt Lake

When: April 14

Passes available on bookmyshow.com.