Mesmerising performances at Rabindra Sadan to celebrate World Dance Day

To commemmorate the World Dance Day, West Bengal Dance Group Federation has organised a Sambalpuri dance workshop. at Udayan Kala Kendra, under the supervision of Shashadhar Dubey will be performed live on Saturday. Post this, there is a dance performance with artistes from various prominent institutions of the state would be participating at the do. Groups like Dancers' Guild, Bramhakamal Institute of Dance and Drawing, Kalapi, Mohana, Hritaal Dance Centre, Ghungur, Alor Pakhi, Robir Alo will perform that day.

Where: Rabindra Sadan, AJC Bose Road

When: Saturday, April 29, 5 pm onwards