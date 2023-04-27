Witness Pranav Chandran perform live for the first time in Kolkata
For the very first time, the city will witness him perform live on stage.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 27th April 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 27th April 2023 12:00 AM
Pranav Chandran, a spectacular performer who requires no introduction, will soon be in Kolkata! Sing along the melodies of Weekend Soiree featuring the singer who is all set to rock Kolkata this weekend with his band, and you can witness the magic for yourself at Lord Of The Drinks.
Book your tickets before they run out!!
Where; Lord of the Drinks
When: Friday April 28, 9 pm onwards
Tickets available on bookmyshow.com & insider.in