Witness Pranav Chandran perform live for the first time in Kolkata

Pranav Chandran, a spectacular performer who requires no introduction, will soon be in Kolkata! Sing along the melodies of Weekend Soiree featuring the singer who is all set to rock Kolkata this weekend with his band, and you can witness the magic for yourself at Lord Of The Drinks.

Book your tickets before they run out!!

Where; Lord of the Drinks

When: Friday April 28, 9 pm onwards

Tickets available on bookmyshow.com & insider.in