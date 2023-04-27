Witness singer Manomoy Bhattacharya share anecdotes from 25 years of his musical journey
The event is organised by Behala Sanskritik Sammilani.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 27th April 2023 12:30 PM | Published : | 27th April 2023 12:30 PM
Singer Manomay Bhattacharya would share anecdotes of his musical journey which is more than 25 years now. He would talk about songs he once learnt from his gurus, his own songs, from films and independent ones through a freewheeling chat with eminent poet Srijato. The event is organised by Behala Sanskritik Sammilani.
Where: Rabindra Sadan
When: Sunday, April 30, 6 pm onwards
Tickets: Rs 200 onwards
Passes available on bookmyshow.com