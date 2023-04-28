Catch actor Jisshu Sengupta and The Retrodictions live at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

An evening with actor Jisshu Sengupta along with the city’s best musicians sounds interesting already. The Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata presents Regional Night featuring Jisshu and The Retrodictions. Gear up for some retro hits in Hindi, English and Bengali and groove along the beats, along with the finger-licking delicacies and heady cocktails. Join the event with your squad or family to rock the night away.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

When: Sunday, April 30, 9 pm onwards

Passes available on bookmyshow.com