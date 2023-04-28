Enjoy a gripping drama on INA & Netaji, Delhi Cholo

Awaken your sense of patriotism with this gripping drama that unfolds the story of six INA commandos guided by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and their fight against the British military air base. The play, Delhi Cholo, written by the late Utpal Dutt and directed by Chandan Sen will be performed at the Academy of Fine Arts. Artistes like Shantilal Mukherjee, Panchanan Banerjee, Loknath Banerjee, and Rwitobroto Mukherjee will be performing on stage.

Where: Academy of Fine Arts, Maidan

When: April 29, 6.30 pm onwards

Passes on thirdbell.in