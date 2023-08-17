Witness the Rajasthani culture in Kolkata at KCC

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity has organised Ramjhol 1.0 Rajasthan: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, an exploration of the culture of Rajasthan and its ties with Kolkata. The event touches upon all aspects of creativity and endeavours – contemporary art, language and literature, theatre, film, craft, design, architecture and history, culminating in three days of performances, workshops, talks, performances and exhibitions.

It is an attempt to go beyond the celebratory cliches one usually encounters– the usual contrast of rustic and royal, rustled up for the tourist industry. The event will look at so many other aspects– in other ways. Rajasthani language, its literature, its unique poetic and musical traditions.

The event is open for all.

When: August 18: 4.30 pm onwards

August 19-20: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Anandapur