KCC hosts weeklong event to celebrate Bertolt Brecht

Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) is set to host a week-long event to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht curated by Abhilash Pillai. The event titled BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL: Rediscovering Brecht: Exploring His Timeless Relevance would discover Brecht and his ideals in modern times and for the future. The event would span master classes, panel discussions, art installations and exhibitions, workshops, and lectures. Notable personalities taking part in the event include Anuradha Kapur, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry, Maya Krishna Rao, Koushik Sen. Anjan Dutt, and others. One can find further details about the event and performances on the official KCC website.

What: BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL: Rediscovering Brecht: Exploring His Timeless Relevance

When: August 26-31, 2023

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

For further information on the sessions, timings and programs visit the KCC website