Check out what's happening in the city this week 

Here's what you cannot miss around town this week.

Art Exhibition

Art Lovers can head over to the Ganges Art Gallery which in collaboration with Shimeesha Art presents Beyond Boundaries, an art exhibition by artists from Kolkata and Baroda. This is not to be missed with around 20 artists displaying their unique works. On till December 29, 2023.

Fitness Fever Love to take care of your fitness, then head over to Fitexpo India 2023 for a three-day fitness extravaganza at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela) from 10 am to 8 pm in collaboration with Sportexpo. The exhibition will have over 5000 fitness and sports personalities from across the country and its scope ranges from sports, yoga and wellness including the contribution of technology in the fields. On till December 3. Tickets available at insider. in

Folk Creations

Achin Potua, a group of artists from the city host their 41st annual exhibition at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. Revel in the unique and beautiful artworks made by the artist. The exhibition is free for all at the Basant Kumar Birla Gallery, second floor. On till December 3, 2023.

Musical Soiree

Music lovers can head to Mohit Moitra Mancha on December 3 at 5:30 pm and attend the annual musical soiree by Nadam. This year it celebrates the birth anniversary of Pandit Kishan Maharaj. Notable musicians taking to the stage include Pandit Debojyoti Bose, Ayan Sengupta, Sohini Ghosh, Malini Avasti, Pandit Kumar Bose, Rohen Bose, and more. For passes contact 9331779848 / 7001066513.

Sushi Mania

Love eating Sushi? Now here’s a chance to know all about the dish. The Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata along with The Japan Foundation presents the Sushi, an exhibition on the dish including a simulation of visiting a sushi shop in Japan at the Indian Museum. The exhibition is open to all from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. On till December 22, 2023.

Art Today

Sanchit Art will be unveiling a retrospective exhibition of Manoj Dutta’s artworks through the exhibition called Songs of the Soil. Curated by Debdutta Gupta, the exhibition will take place at the Birla Academy of Arts and Culture and will have works by Dutta on multiple themes. The artworks are on view from 11 am to 7 pm. On till December 6-10, 2023

‘Heeriye’ Jasleen

She has won hearts with Heeriye and Din Shagna, and now she’s here to perform in the City of Joy at Roots. Do not miss out on hearing Jasleen Royal as she makes a stop in Kolkata on December 9 during her Heeriye tour. Tickets are available at bookmyshow .com