Sapptop Series Session III to explore Indo-French collaboration 

SAPPTOP Series brings to the city audience yet another international collaboration on December 2 as Watergames premieres on city grounds at Topcat, OffBeat CCU. This Indo-French dance evening has been curated by Sudarshan Chakravorty, choreographer, and founder-director, Sapphire Creations Dance Co. with French choreographer Michel Casanovas.

The performance Watergames with live music is an outcome of a seven-day residency conducted by Casanovas as part of the International Choreographers Residency of Sapphire held between November 24- 30, 2023. Watergames is an abstract composition that plays on different rhythms as dancers explore various qualities, facets, and sensations of water. Through body, the nature of water is explored- still, calm, flowy, rippled, playful, and more.

The Residency titled Free The Body | Discover Your Own Movement saw the participants learn from Michel the nuance of slow movement. He used the Feldenkrais Method in his workshops which enthused participants to take the first step which would eventually become the foundation of a larger framework of performing arts.

The performers include Promita Karfa, Bijoy Sharma, Sylvester Mardi, Rathin Das, Sahini Chowdhury, Abrar Saqib, Raju Sarkar, Anurag Gupta, Pradeep Gupta, Kunal Bayan, Anushka Majumdar, Indrita Dey, Nitai Parui, Aheli Dey.

What: Watergames

When: December 2, 2023; 6:30 pm onwards

Where: Topcat, OffBeat CCU (Topsia)

Tickets: boshow .in