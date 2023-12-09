Watch Jaya Seal Ghosh perform at the festival of poetry, dance, and art 

Watch Jaya Seal Ghosh and her troupe perform at the Kavya Nritya Chitra at the Science City mini-auditorium On December 11. This festival of poetry, dance, and art is organised by Infosys Foundation Bengaluru and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Bengaluru – Kolkata. Focussing on three facets, each performance is also in line with them. While Ghosh will be delivering the mesmerising dance, Sutapa Basu will be lending the touch of Kavya/ poetry and Sweeti Dutta Banik will be contributing through Chitra/ art. The event is open to all with free entry.

What: Kavya Nritya Chitra

When: December 11, 6 pm

Where: Science City Mini auditorium

RSVP: 9804755383