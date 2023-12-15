7 Reasons why you should visit the I Love Sushi Exhibtion 

How many times have you entered a restaurant serving Japanese cuisine and ordered what seems to be on top of the game – Sushi? While you relished the various flavours of the fish, did you ever wonder where Sushi came from? From its origin to how Sushi is an essential part of Japan’s culture today, is what can be explored at the I Love Sushi Exhibition currently on at the Indian Museum, jointly presented by the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata and The Japan Foundation. Indulge visited the exhibition and gives you seven reasons why you should too.

Starting about Sushi

While Sushi is now essentially associated with Japan, the exhibition breaks the myths of the origin of the dish. The visual displays state with facts and interesting anecdotes on where Sushi may seem to have originated and how it came to be synonymous with Japan in its culinary stature.

Something Fishy

Stories of origins

While tuna seems to be the most favoured fish for making sushi, several others can be used. The colourful, life-sized models highlight the kinds of fishes that are appropriate thereby widening your horizon on what is actually consumed.

The Family Tree

The evolution of Sushi

Did you know that Sushi has a family tree? From the way it originated to the different stages of modification and betterment which was introduced to the dish over the years, is represented in a Sushi Tree. Don’t forget to check it out and the samples of the various kinds of sushi.

Going Artistic

Sushi has been the subject of numerous paintings

Being an inseparable part of Japan’s culture, Sushi finds its roots in Japanese art as well. Not only would you find sketches of people eating sushi but also the chaotic fish markets where everybody fights to get the best fish. All these activities have been meticulously depicted in series of paintings which find a place in the innovative exhibition.

Sushi Today

colourful displays of varieties of sushi today

While circular nori covered sushi’s are the most popular ones depicted in modern visuals, there are almost 150 types of sushi’s including vegetarian ones. From prawn sushi to tuna and sprouts sushi, colourful models are on display for the visitors to get a closer look at the food.

Ample Photo-ops

You can also take the best photos in a life-sized model of a traditional sushi cart. The exhibition makes sure that there are ample photo-opportunities to make it memorable for you.

See Sushi Making!

And lastly, if you wonder how cooks make Sushi today, take a seat and enjoy a live simulation video from one of the oldest and most famous Sushi restaurants in Japan, where the cook demonstrates the making of Sushi right before your eyes.

The exhibition is on at the Indian Museum till December 22, 2023 from 10 am to 6 pm. Please note, all sushi displayed are models only. There are no provisions for tasting.

Photos by Pritam Sarkar