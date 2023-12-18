Sixth edition of American A-Liverary to be held on Dec 21 

One has often heard the phrase ‘Silence is Golden’, but the very word silence has several meanings and actions. The sixth edition of American A-Liverary along with the British Council Library and Pickle Factory present an evening of performance, conversations, and enrichment. Silence, Please is a performance developed by renowned theatre artist and actor trainer Daminee Benny Basu which is inspired by From War by Warsan Shire and Masters of War by Bob Dylan. The performance will be followed by a conversation between Basu and psychologist and psychoanalyst Jhuma Basak.

What: American A-Liverary

Where: British Council Library

When: December 21, 6:30 pm onwards

Pre-register via official social media