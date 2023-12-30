Visit The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata for an unforgettable end to the year!

As the clock ticks towards a new beginning, immerse yourself in the grandeur of the parties, lavish buffets, music, fun and frolic making it the perfect was to bid farewell to the old and ring in the new year. Here’s a lowdown of the events happening there on December 31 and January 1!

The Terrace

An evening packed with glamour, music, and indulgence awaits you here with a stellar line-up of DJs like S-Unit, Shanky, and Rahul setting the tone for an unforgettable night. Indulge in a lavish dinner featuring a variety of culinary delights and savour each bite paired with premium beverages. Tag your kids along and let them enjoy in the dedicated kid’s zone.

Date: Dec 31

Time: 8 PM to 2 AM

Reservations: 9007012882

Alfresco

Step into the first day of the year with a delightful New Year Brunch at Alfresco. Experience a serene and tasteful ambience as you relish delectable dishes, complemented by soulful live music. From delectable starters to tempting mains, sweet treats, and a complimentary glass of fine wine, this brunch experience is a feast for the senses.

Date: Jan 1

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Reservations: 9007728072

The Legacy Lounge

Join the spectacular New Year's Eve celebration at The Legacy Lounge and immerse yourself in the enchanting ambience of live Bollywood melodies, an exquisite dinner, and unlimited premium beverages for an unforgettable night of joy and merriment.

Date: Dec 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Reservations: 9007728072

Wilson’s

Enjoy live music and popular DJs amp up your New Year’s Eve with unlimited food and beverages and ring in the new year with an unforgettable evening and night.

Date: Dec 31

Time: 8 pm to 5 am

Reservations: 9390463609