KCC to host an exclusive exhibition of K S Radhakrishnan's sculptures

Kolkata Centre for Creativity is all set to host a three- day exhibition of sculptures carved by eminent artist K S Radhakrishnan. Born in 1953, Radhakrishnan was born in Kolkata but learnt art from Shantiniketan. Titled The Crowd and its Avatars, this exhibition will be curated by R Siva Kumar. Up till February 12. 11am onwards. 033 6623 2300