Bharatnatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan to perform at ICCR with daughter Dakshina

They will be performing a dance act named Dwita 

Raima Ganguly Published :  07th February 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  07th February 2023 12:00 AM
Rama Vaidyanathan and Dakshina Vaidyanathan Baghel

Veteran danseuse Rama Vaidyanathan and her daughter Dakshina Vaidyanathan Baghel will come together to perform a dance act named Dwita coming Thursday at ICCR, Kolkata. Organised by Taal Connect, the performance will take place at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium of the venue. Delhi based Bharatnatyam artist Rama is a Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, and one of the directors of Ganesha Natyalaya- one of the most revered Bharatnatyam institutes of India. Her daughter Dakshina, is an engineer by education and trained extensively under her, and Rama's mother Padma Bhushan Saroja Vaidyanathan.

 

What: Dwita

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR

When: February 16 (7pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98300 19635

